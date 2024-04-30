Selena Gomez shares sweet gesture made by Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco value the little things in their relationship.
On Monday, the pop star, 31, delighted fans with a heartwarming gesture from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, which she shared on Instagram Story. The snapshot revealed a sweet note written on tissue paper, showcasing both Blanco's affection and culinary skills.
“I love you! Sleep well! I made you steak!" the note read.
Smitten by the gesture, Gomez even included a white heart in her Stories to further show her appreciation.
Gomez has been open about her romance with Blanco since December 2023, when she shared an Instagram story flaunting a ring with the initial "B" and describing him as "the best thing that's ever happened to me."
Their public displays of affection have been evident at various events, from sports games to the Golden Globes, where they openly express their love and support for each other. Blanco also opened up about realizing his love for Gomez in an interview with WSJ.
He expressed, "It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, 'Wait, I’m in love.'"
