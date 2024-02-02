Justin Timberlake 'regrets' renewed feud with ex Britney Spears amid new music

Justin Timberlake is not pleased with his ex Britney Spears stealing the spotlight in the midst of his anticipated comeback.

A source told Page Six that the 43-year-old singer is “seething” over Spears’ latest shenanigans, which he believes “overshadowed his new music”.

“Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album,” they shared, “which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new.”

The infamous exes recently made headlines after the Toxic singer took to social media to praise Timberlake’s new song, Selfish earlier this week.

Also Read: Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears' apology during live show

She also seemingly apologized to the *NSYNC member for exposing horrid details about their three-year relationship in her memoir, released in October.

The Friends With Benefits actor was certainly not over the backlash from last year, and publicly split Britney’s olive branch in half during a live show in New York City on Wednesday.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f****** nobody,” he told concertgoers before belting out a performance of Cry Me A River, an infamous diss song about the mom of two.

The songstress did not seem to take the taunt well and shortly took to Instagram to retract her apology and shade her former boyfriend.

Also Read: Britney Spears backs down from Justin Timberlake apology, ‘I’m not sorry’

“Someone told me someone was talking s*** about me on the streets !!!” she wrote via the social media on Thursday, alongside a stock image of a basketball hoop.

“Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ???” she added. “I’m not sorry !!!”