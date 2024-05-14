Here's why Hailey waited for 5 years to start family with Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber waited five years to start their family as the couple wanted to enjoy their time alone before embracing parenthood.

As reported by US Weekly, the beauty mogul "always knew she wanted to have a baby," but "she didn’t want to rush things after getting married" to the Baby singer.

The source claimed that the Rhode Beauty founder “wanted to make sure” that she "could enjoy her alone time" with Justin "as a couple."

On May 9, the couple shared joyous news in a joint post on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together after six years of marriage.

The source shared, "This was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement."



Speaking of the model's inner feelings, an insider added, “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true."

The 27-year-old socialite "feels like she’s on cloud nine. She can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father."