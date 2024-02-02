Britney Spears backs down from Justin Timberlake apology, ‘I’m not sorry’

Britney Spears reverts her apology to Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is “sorry not sorry.”



Spears, 42, was much less apologetic on Thursday, February 1st, after using Instagram on Sunday, January 28, to “apologize for some of the things [she] wrote about” in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

“Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!” the singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday with a picture of a full moon and a basketball hoop.

The post was made a day after Spears' public apology for harming "any of the people I genuinely care about" with her memoir, which appeared to be acknowledged by her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, being featured heavily in Spears' tell-all.

(Spears furthered the notion that Timberlake was the target of the message by including a video of him singing with Jimmy Fallon in the Sunday post.)

When Timberlake, 43, sang his 2002 hit song Cry Me a River, which is thought to have been inspired by his breakup with Spears, during a concert on Wednesday, January 31, in New York City's Irving Plaza, it seemed as though he was mocking the initial apology.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” Timberlake announced while introducing the song, per clip shared on social media.