Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears' apology during live show

Justin Timberlake appeared to taunt his ex Britney Spears after she apologized to him for making grave revelations in her book.



The 43-year-old singer performed on stage in New York City on Wednesday, where he set the cue for the performance of Cry Me a River by saying, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f****** nobody.”

It is pertinent to note that Cry Me a River is notoriously known as a diss song against Britney, in which Justin accused his ex-girlfriend of infidelity.

His scathing remarks are seemingly pointed at the Toxic singer’s latest Instagram post, where she expressed regret over revealing details about her relationship with Timberlake from the early 2000s.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she wrote in the Sunday post.

Spears also praised her former partner’s latest comeback singles, Selfish and Sanctified.

In her memoir released in October 2023, the Womanizer hitmaker revealed that the *NSYNC alum forced her to get an abortion after they conceived a baby.

She also claimed that the singer broke up with her via a two-word text, reading: “It’s over.”

Since the revelations, Timberlake has been under negative limelight from Spears’ fans and media tabloid, however, he has successfully toned out noise surrounding the claims.