Kelly Ripa reveals one reason she would've rejected Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa teases Mark Consuelos’s body’s ‘monstrous’ part

Kelly Ripa teased one particular reason she could've rejected her handsome husband Mark Consuelos.



The couple while co-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, May 13, Ripa, 53, disclosed if she would ever got a chance to see Consuelos’s feet, she might have never fallen in love with him.

The scary conversation started when the Riverdale alum candidly mentioned that his “foot hurt” as the two were talking.

The television host, playfully revealed a story about her spouse from over the weekend.

"He came to me, was it Saturday morning? He goes, 'Look at this, look at this foot, now look at this foot.' Mark is very handsome and I always talk about how handsome you are and how sexy you are, so I go into this with a clean conscience," Ripa told the audience, per Entertainment Weekly.

"Mark’s feet are a different story. If I had met him feet first, we might not be together today,” she quipped.

Consuelos, without getting hindered with what his wife thinks about his feet, attributed her wife’s feet as “beautiful.”

"I don’t think my feet are beautiful, but they’re not monstrous!” she replied.

The couple is married for over 30 years and shares three children; Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.