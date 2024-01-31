Robert Irwin’s girlfriend Rorie Buckey shares glimpse into dreamy holiday

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey appeared smitten with one another during their adorable holiday getaway earlier this year.

The niece of late actor Heath Ledger, Rorie, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a cute collage of their vacations as her January dump.

The image featured the couple walking through Disneyland in matching pale-yellow jumpers.

The IG story also included their snowy trip to Canada and some of the aesthetically pleasing foods that they enjoyed at Irwin’s family Crocodile Hunter Lodge.



Rorie’s photo update comes at the heels of the lovebirds spotted flying out once again from Melbourne airport on Monday with Robert’s mother, Terri Irwin.



The son of late Steve Irwin, 20, could not help take his eyes off of his 19-year-old lady love. Meanwhile, Terri, who seemed in great spirits and happy to be spending time with the couple, followed in tow.

The loved-up outing comes ahead of another possible trip expected in March, when Robert will be making his hosting debut in Africa for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Daily Telegraph revealed that Robert will be travelling with his whole family, including his three-year-old niece, Grace.

“Literally the entire Irwin family are coming over. Rorie’s coming over. Everyone.”