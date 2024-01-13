Robert Irwin takes major step with girlfriend Rorie Buckey

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey appeared loved up during trip to Canada

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey embarked on the next step in their relationship: travelling together.

The Wildlife Warrior, 20, and the niece of late actor Heath Ledger, 19, were spotted landing in LAX airport on Wednesday after they spent some time in Canada as they headed to a ski resort destination.

The loved-up did not hide their affections towards one another as Rorie was seen endearing share a moment with her beau, as they waited for their luggage, via The Daily Mail.

Rorie’s twin sister, Scarlett was also accompanying the couple, but kept a low-profile.

Engagement rumours of the couple seem to have intensified as fans predict the son of late Steve Irwin may have just popped the question.

Rorie took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her trip to Vancouver, Canada.

Under the carousel of photos, many well-wishers gushed over the couple and speculated over a proposal.

"I'm vibing a proposal [heart eyes emoji]," another user wrote.

"Omg you lovebirds have fun in the powder," one user wrote, with another saying, "I hope they get married and have a brood of little Irwin’s , the cuteness of these two is overwhelming."

The outing comes amid reports from New Idea that Robert is planning a proposal before his hosting gig in March for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in Africa.

"Robert is crazy about her and is planning something unforgettable when he formally proposes,” a source said. “They both know it is part of their plans so he's been dreaming up special ways to make it a surprise."