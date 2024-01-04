Robert Irwin hints at secret proposal with girlfriend Rorie Buckey

Robert Irwin rang in the new year surrounded by love from his lady love, Rorie Buckey.

The Wildlife Warrior, 20, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel post of sweet moments with girlfriend, 19, with a caption that may have hinted at a possible proposal for the young couple.

“R + R. Thanks for making my 2023 so bright,” Robert wrote in the caption.

Fuelling the engagements rumours, the conservationist added, “To many years ahead [heart emoji].”

Read More: Robert Irwin talks ‘amazing’ Rorie Buckey romance amid proposal rumours

The photos ranged from events they attended together, to simple moments of preparing dinner and some of their adventures.

The niece of late actor Heath Ledger commented in the post, “I love you with all my heart,” adding a heart and sun emoji in the end.

Two days prior, Rorie also took to her own IG handle to express her gratitude.

“Grateful for all the wonderful memories created this year, the people I’ve met, for my beautiful family and friends,” she wrote alongside several images, many of which included Robert. “My heart is so full of love and gratitude. Bring on 2024!”

The pair went Instagram official in August, after months of rumours they were dating.

Read More: Robert Irwin’s girlfriend Rorie Buckey reveals big career move

Previously, New Idea magazine reported that Robert is planning to propose to Rorie, 19, when she visits him in Africa.