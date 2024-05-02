King Charles shatters Prince William's dream?

King Charles seemingly shatters Prince William's dream with his latest move

King Charles III, who has returned to public duties on Tuesday, has seemingly shattered his eldest son Prince William’s hopes of becoming the King in his life.

The 75-year-old monarch's latest move suggests as he is still very much in charge and would not abdicate easily even though he is undergoing cancer treatment.

Since the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February, several reports have claimed that the Prince of Wales would be ascended to the throne sooner than expected as Charles is abdicating from his public duties due to his battle with the chronic disease.

Some media outlets even claimed that William, the heir to the throne, has already started planning his own coronation ceremony.



An insider previously told In Touch Weekly, that William has already “taken more control at the palace, staying in constant contact with Charles’ aides,” adding, “He’s basically the Firm’s point man right now."



However, King Charles latest outing has revealed he has no intention to abdicate to his son anytime soon as he's giving time to William to take care of his wife Kate Middleton who's also undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Some royal commentators and historians, citing royal aides, claim that King Charles won't abdicate until he succeeds to make a peace deal between his two feuding sons Prince Harry and Prince William.