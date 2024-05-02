Ryan Gosling’s kids lay out one major condition before he signs new action movie

Ryan Gosling discusses about his kids' demand before he signs any new action movie

Ryan Gosling has recently opened up about one major demand his kids laid out for him before signing any action movie in the future.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Notebook star said, “My kids didn't want me to be set on fire.”

Gosling, who shares two kids with longtime partner Eva Mendes, revealed his kids “asked specifically” to avoid any pyrotechnics.

“Even though I said, ‘Well, it's actually, technically the safer thing to do because there's a lot of protective stuff involved,’” recalled the Drive actor.

Gosling mentioned he had fire-resistant clothing and special protection gel but his kids “were like, ‘No. No fire’”.

“So, I didn't do it,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Reportedly, Ben Jenkin, who was one of Gosling’s doubles, bring the character of stuntman Colt Seavers to life and he did the stunt instead, not The Nice Guys actor.

Earlier, at the March 13 SXSW premiere of the David Leitch-directed movie, Gosling told the same outlet, “It was important that he do a few of his own stunts despite a fear of heights.”

The Blue Valentine actor “would have been happy to say I did none of my own stunts in this movie”.

Gosling dished, “It helped me to understand exactly on some small level what [stunt professionals] do every day.”

“You can't separate the history of film from the history of action and stunts,”

He added, “It was more than time for a film like this, but it's also more than time to recognise what they contribute and what they risk to create these moments for us.”

Meanwhile, The Fall Guy will release in theatres tomorrow (May 3).