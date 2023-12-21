Robert Irwin’s girlfriend Rorie Buckey reveals big career move

Robert Irwin’s girlfriend Rorie Buckey is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger

Robert Irwin’s girlfriend Rorie Buckey is now part of the Irwin family business.

The niece of late actor Heath Ledger proudly shared via Instagram on Wednesday that she is also a part of the Australian Zoo family, as she will be working there.

The 19-year-old, who is reportedly studying Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy at Perth’s Curtin University, revealed that she will now be focusing her studies researching crocodiles at Australia Zoo.

“I am honoured to be part of groundbreaking research on crocodiles in remote North Queensland,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing the signature Australia Zoo khaki uniform.

“Working with the University of Queensland and Australia Zoo is profoundly rewarding and I am so grateful to be alongside such inspiring individuals. This data is helping to conserve a keystone species and the habitat that supports them!”

And to officially mark the career choice, she changed her Instagram bio and added ‘Wildlife Warrior’ in the description, mirroring Irwin’s.

Buckey has reportedly been dating Irwin, 20, for around a year but they made their debut as a couple back in July during the Sydney red carpet premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Moreover, the pair walked the red carpet last month, when Irwin received GQ’s Social Force of the Year award.

“I think life is awesome for me every single second of every day,” Irwin told News.com.au at the event.

“But when love is part of life, every single thing is so much sweeter, so much nicer, and you take that time to enjoy every single moment. We are extremely happy.”