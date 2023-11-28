Robert Irwin appears smitten with girlfriend Rorie Buckey amid proposal rumours

Robert Irwin took to his Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his love life

Robert Irwin appeared all loved up with girlfriend Rorie Buckey as he shared a roundup of his recent travels.

The 19-year-old zookeeper and son of the late Steve Irwin took to his Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his love life with a carousel post.

In one of the photos, the Wildlife Warrior was seen posing next to his lady love beneath a cherry blossom tree, with a romantic scenic view as the backdrop.

Other images featured a look into date night where he was enjoying cocktails. He was also seen casually handling a massive snake and his other adventures.

He captioned the collection of photos, “Recently…” along with sun, plane and heart emojis.

The post comes after Irwin addressed his romance with the niece of late Heath Ledger on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.



“I feel like life is amazing right now and [I’m] very very happy,” he said of his relationship with Buckey.

Wippa then asked Robert to describe “how serious” their relationship is “out of 10.” To that Robert said, “Love is not a numbers game, you just feel it.”

Previously, New Idea magazine reported that Robert is planning to propose to Rorie, 19, when she visits him in Africa during his upcoming gig hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2024.