Robert Irwin talks ‘amazing’ Rorie Buckey romance amid proposal rumours

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey went public with their romance in July 2023

Robert Irwin is loving his life as his romance blooms with girlfriend Rorie Buckey.

The 19-year-old zookeeper and son of the late Steve Irwin went public with the niece of late Heath Ledger when they attended the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in July.

During an appearance on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Friday morning, Robert was asked about his new relationship, via Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Thank you so much. Thank you,” he told host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli . “I feel like life is amazing right now and [I’m] very very happy.”

Wippa then asked Robert to describe “how serious” their relationship is “out of 10.” To that Robert said, “Love is not a numbers game, you just feel it.”

In the interview, Robert also talked about his upcoming gig at I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2024. The young zookeeper will be hosting the reality show alongside Julia Morris.

“That all kicks off in March. It’s going to be a very exciting new adventure for me, something I've never done before,” he remarked about the show.

Previously, New Idea magazine reported that Robert is planning to propose to Rorie, 19, when she visits him in Africa.

“Everyone is convinced he is aiming to pop the question when they're in Africa,” an insider told the outlet.

“Robert is crazy about her and is planning something unforgettable when he formally proposes. They both know it is part of their plans so he’s been dreaming up special ways to make it a surprise.”