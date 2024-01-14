Robert Irwin's family, girlfriend Rorie Buckey to accompany him on hosting gig

Robert Irwin will not be alone during his hosting debut for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Africa.

The Wildlife Warrior, 20, revealed the Daily Telegraph that his whole family, including his girlfriend Rorie Buckey, will be accompanying him to his trip to the jungle.

“I’ve got everyone, including my little niece Grace, coming over, so the whole family are there,” he said. “It’s fun.”

Read More: Robert Irwin gets named ‘Man of the Year’ for efforts in wildlife conservation

He continued, “Literally the entire Irwin family are coming over. Rorie’s coming over. Everyone.”

The son of late Steve ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin is is set to host the upcoming tenth season of the Channel 10 reality show alongside Julia Morris, replacing longtime host Chris Brown.

As Robert takes a big step in his career, he may be taking one in his personal life as well.

Read More: Robert Irwin takes major step with girlfriend Rorie Buckey

Previously, an insider told New Idea magazine that Robert is planning a proposal for his girlfriend, who is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger, before his hosting gig in March.

"Robert is crazy about her and is planning something unforgettable when he formally proposes,” a source said. “They both know it is part of their plans so he's been dreaming up special ways to make it a surprise."