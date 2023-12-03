Robert Irwin gets named ‘Man of the Year’ for efforts in wildlife conservation

Robert Irwin was recognised for his work and dedication towards conserving wildlife as he was honoured as ‘The GQ Man of the Year, Social Force.’
The 20-year-old zookeeper took to his Instagram to share a some looks from the photoshoot that were featured in the publication.
Alongside the carousel post, the son of Steve Irwin wrote, “I am honoured to be awarded The GQ Man of the Year, Social Force.”
He continued, “Working with @gqaustralia on this photo shoot was incredible - far from the khakis, but what an experience! It is so meaningful to receive this award, thank you @gqaustralia.”
Robert’s girlfriend, Rorie Buckey also reshared the IG post on her IG Story from the outlet, proudly celebrating her beau’s milestone, days after his 20th birthday.
In the GQ feature, Robert got candid about championing his late father, Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin and continuing the conservation legacy that he left behind.
