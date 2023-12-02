Robert Irwin gets sweet birthday shoutout from girlfriend Rorie Buckey

Robert Irwin went public with his romance with Rorie Buckey in July this year

Robert Irwin’s girlfriend Rorie Buckey gave a sweet shoutout to the young zookeeper marking his 20th birthday.

The niece of the late actor, Heath Ledger, took to her Instagram on the eve of her beau’s big day to pen a loving note for the conservationist alongside a reel of them posing together.

“Happy 20th Birthday to my partner in crime and best friend. I love you @robertirwinphotography [love letter emoji and sparkling star emoji],” Rorie wrote on her post.

It didn’t take long for the son of Steve Irwin to respond back, “Awww Rorie [heart emoji] thank you, I can’t wait to enter my 20th year with you!”



The adorable exchange came after the two lovebirds stepped out for Prince William’s 2023 Earthshot Prize in Singapore earlier this month.

The pair went public with their relationship in July when they attended the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One together.

Robert also got a shoutout from his sister, Bindi, who wished him birthday with a then-and-now photo.

“Now I’m standing on my tiptoes to take a photo with you. Happy birthday to the best. 20 years, and a lifetime of adventures ahead of you - remember, you can always call your sister. Love you @robertirwinphotography,” wrote Bindi.

“Aw this is the BEST [smiling and blue heart emoji],” wrote Robert. “Love you Bindi!!! Bring on the next 20. [celebration emoji]”

Rorie also showed loved to the brother-sister bond of the Irwins with a comment, “This is the best Bindi! [heart and loved up emoji].“

