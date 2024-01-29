John David Washington to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU?

John David Washington is rumoured to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU

Marvel bosses are successfully narrowing down the list of actors to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the franchise.

According to recent reports, John David Washington is among the frontrunners to play the powerful villain in the upcoming films.

The entertainment junkie and movie scooper Daniel Richtman originally broke the news via X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

Multiple actors have been pitched by fans ever since Majors was fired from the franchise after being convicted of domestic violence against his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, in December.

The 34-year-old actor will serve upto one year in prison starting next month.

John David is a Golden Globe nominated actor, who boosts a stellar array of film credits, including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Monsters and Men, Malcolm & Marie, and Amsterdam among others.

Notably, the former American football player also happens to be the son of acclaimed Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

John previously dished on his interest in being cast in a superhero film in an interview with Nerd Reactor in 2020.

He said at the time, "We'll see, I want to stay open. I don't want to box myself in. Maybe there's characters that haven't been mentioned yet, or maybe even developed, that haven't been introduced in any of the films yet.

“I'd like to see what they come up with, if I ever get asked,” the actor added.