'Vulnerable' Kate Middleton 'worried' over her uncle's controversial stunt

'Vulnerable' Kate Middleton 'upset' over her uncle's 'inappropriate behaviour'

Kate Middleton is expected to feel upset over her uncle’s decision to join the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Gary Goldsmith reportedly signed up for the show with a hefty contract with the ITV bosses, reported via The Sun on Friday, Jan. 26.

Speaking to the outlet, royal commentator Angela Levin deemed the ordeal “cringe-making” as well as “very embarrassing,” especially owing to the Princess of Wales’ current hospitalization.

"I think when you come out of an operation you're quite vulnerable and this could upset her enormously,” she said.

"The trouble is with these programmes is they don't remember there are cameras running all the time, and he could say something inappropriate and it can be quite dangerous,” the expert continued.

“It’s not appropriate behaviour really,” Levin added.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams echoed similar sentiments, adding that “it’s the last thing” the future Queen “would want”.

"He could embarrass the Middleton family, and one would worry he doesn't say too much because it wouldn't be helpful,” he explained.

Mr Fitzwilliams also suggested that the business mogul will rely on talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to pique the viewers’ interest in him, noting, “he will be a big yawn otherwise.”