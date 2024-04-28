King Charles relies on royal family's 'secret weapon' to get through crisis

Duchess Sophie proved her worth in the royal family by stepping up in the wake of the current health crisis consuming King Charles and Kate Middleton.



Speaking to Us Weekly, royal commentator Afua Hagan dubbed the wife of Prince Edward the “royal family’s secret weapon.”

“She really gets on with the job, she connects very well with people on these engagements that she does, and she does a lot of them behind the scenes,” she explained. “Now, we’re seeing Prince Edward stepping out in his own way as well.”

A second source expressed similar sentiments about the youngest brother of the King, noting he feels “really privileged” to step in for the monarch and Prince William.

“Maybe he’s the other secret weapon in the royal family,” Hagan noted.

It comes after the outlet relayed Edward’s alleged disappointment with King Charles for failing to bestow new honour at him and Sophie.

The 75-year-old monarch conferred new honours for senior royals, including Queen Camilla, Kate and William.

As per the source, the Duke of Edinburgh was “hoping” to get an honour. They claimed: “It was disappointing, the snub, but they are still as loyal as ever. Charles has done nothing but sing their praises lately and it’s brought them even closer as brothers.”