Scarlett Johansson dazzles alongside husband Colin Jost at date night

Scarlett Johansson attended dinner with husband Colin Jost at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, showed off their fashion sense on the couple’s latest dinner date.

The Avenger star stepped out with her husband to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, April 27, at the Washington Hilton, People reported.

The 39-year-old actress donned a custom Giorgio Armani Prive white flawless floor-length silk dress.

She accessorized her strapless gown, trimmed with crystals, with dainty earrings, a dazzling bracelet, and some rings.

The Black Widow star styled her blonde locks in soft waves and completed her glammed-up makeup with red lipstick.

Scarlett Johansson shares two-year-old son Cosmos with Colin Jost

Meanwhile, Jost, known for co-anchoring the Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live segment, opted for a navy-blue Giorgio Armani one-button peak lapel tuxedo for the night.

He looked dapper in the suit trimmed in Satin, adorned with a bow tie, pairing it with a white shirt and glossy black shoes.

The couple was not out just for dinner, the White House Correspondents’ Association tabbed Jost to host the organization’s most high-profile annual event.

Additionally, the mother of two shares a two-year-old son, Cosmo, with Jost. The couple, romantically involved since 2017, first crossed paths during Johannson’s first time hosting gig on SNL.