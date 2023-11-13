Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith issued warning ahead of his memoir

Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of Kate Middleton's mother, has been warned that his upcoming explosive memoir will make things worse between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Kate's uncle is tipped to release a tell-all memoir but a royal expert has warned it would not serve a purpose except to widen the rift between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



ALSO READ: Kate Middleton bashed for 'poor' public speaking skills ahead of major speech

There are speculations that Goldsmith, the younger brother of Carole Middleton, wants to give the Middleton family an opportunity to have "a voice" and "fight back" after the US-based couple's accusatory Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare.

However, a royal expert believes that there is no need for the book to be published as it wouldn't be the right "tactic" to go on about the feud.

"I hope he doesn’t [publish the book]. Or, if he does, I hope it will be HIS story… not the story of the royal rift. I think the tactic so far - to rise above the barbs directed from California and instead to concentrate on work and service - has been both dignified and effective," Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton to deliver crucial speech on her future after King Charles birthday event

Bond continued: "If he starts disputing how events have played out it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes. And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended.



Expressing his shock over the plan to write a book, the expert said: "Mr Goldsmith is said to be wealthy enough, so I can’t think why he would want to write a book in the first place."