Kate Middleton to deliver crucial speech on her future after King Charles birthday event

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton will outline her future plan in her landmark speech day after her father-in-law King Charles's birthday.

The Princes of Wales is set to host The Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London on Wednesday where she will deliver a speech to reveal her plans for the project.



Kate who continues to promote her campaign, aims at highlighting the importance of Early Childhood. It is intended to influence attitudes towards how a child’s early years shapes the adult they become.

The 41-year-old Princess - who launched the campaign in January - will bring together experts to “consider how we grow, think, and behave throughout life, in order to build resilience for the future.”

Prince George's mother will detail why she works on early years, how links to her mental health work and will finish by setting out her vision for the future of her work. The speech will be a huge moment for the Princess.



King Charles's beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton wants to devote the rest of her working life to highlighting how what happens in a child’s first five years often dictates how happy, healthy and confident they will be throughout adulthood.



Before her big event, Kate will join other royals alongside her husband and children to celebrate King Charles birthday milestone. The mother-of-three is said to be very excited ahead the event.