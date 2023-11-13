Prince William, Kate Middleton seemingly win battle against Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry is said to have had plans to return to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but it seems that will no longer be happening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had 'no contact' from Buckingham Palace about an invitation to the King's 75th birthday party, according to the Us-based couple's spokesperson.

The monarch is set to celebrate the milestone with a party at Clarence House with his closest friends and family. However, Sunday Times had reported that Harry had turned down an invitation to the birthday bash, and will stay in California.

But, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told MailOnline that the couple had no idea about it.

It suggests as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have won the ongoing battle with Harry and Meghan as they had allegedly convinced the King to not to give the Sussexes any more importance amid Meghan's likely tell-all memoir.

"King Chares had plan to invited his estranged son Harry to attend his birth milestone, but he knew that his decision may anger William and Kate," an insider has told.

The insider claims: "William and Kate are deeply hurt over Harry and Meghan's persistent attacks against them and some other senior members of the royal family. And they don't want any new royal drama."

On the other hand, the former royal, who left the UK with Meghan back in 2020, is said to be house hunting for a new property for his family to live in. Harry is "leading" on the idea of returning to the UK amid reports the pair were "divided" over the decision.

Duncan Larcombe then confirmed that Harry should want to set up a base in the UK sothat his children have the opportunity to bond with the aunts, uncles and cousins, and the move could help "ease tensions with his family."

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has confirmed the couple won't return to the UK, at least not for Christmas, telling the GB News: "I suspect there is a mixture of emotions there. That will certainly not change now. They have no base in Britain, things have reached that stage, it is not good. The rift means there is no such possibility at the moment."