Ryan Gosling makes surprise appearance at 'The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show'

Ryan Gosling stunned fans at 'The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show'

Ryan Gosling surprised fans with a spontaneous appearance at The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show.



The Barbie star erupted the crowd into cheers and excitement at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Waterworld stunt show on Saturday, April 27, as reported by People.

A TikTok video shared by a fan captured the moment when the actor stepped on the stage after being introduced by the announcer.

When jokingly asked for his full name by an actor in the theme park show, referred to himself as the pre show’s "directors," Gosling playfully replied, "Just Ryan."

Later in the show, at one point the live show's crew attempted to incorporate Gosling into the performance, when he quipped, "No, I just came to say hi."

Gosling's surprise cameo was part of The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show, a special event in the wake of the park's Waterworld Stunt Show.

Additionally, the upcoming rom-com-action movie follows the story of Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers, played by Gosling, who reunites with his former love interest Jody Moreno, portrayed by Emily Blunt, to assist her in filming a sci-fi western blockbuster.

However, things take a mysterious turn when the movie's big star suddenly goes missing, driving Seavers into a whirlwind of mystery and high-octane action off-screen.

The Fall Guy is scheduled to hit the screens on May 3, 2024.