Liz Hurley 'almost' got arrested for attacking Hugh Grant at airport

Liz Hurley nearly landed in hot water for attacking Hugh Grant

Liz Hurley nearly landed in hot water after her son Damian Hurly dared her to chase Hugh Grant with a pretend dagger around an airport.

Speaking exclusively to Tatler, the 22-year-old revealed that the dramatic incident was definitely the “finest” moment” of his film career.

Rehashing the hysterics, he spilled beans on convincing Swiss police that Liz was a threat to society, claiming: "My finest moment was nearly getting my mother arrested en route to St Moritz when I made her chase my long-suffering godfather Hugh Grant around Zurich airport with a fake dagger, bellowing that she was going to skin him alive."



Expanding on the details from his childhood, he went on, “When my mother gave me my first camcorder for my eighth birthday, a despot was born. From that moment, all I wanted was to write and direct movies.”

Damien also divulged his passion for cinema, noting: “I tortured every friend and family member I could get my hands on to act in my self-written, self-directed short films, and I dragged whole suitcases of props, lights and costumes on every vacation."

For the unversed, Damien’s debut film Strictly Confidential that released on April 5, follows a family grappling with the loss of a loved one, inspired by the 22-year-old actor’s personal struggles.