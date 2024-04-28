Zendaya promotes upcoming film 'Challengers' in unique style

Zendaya's Challengers press tour outfit continues to showcase her daring style choices flawlessly.

She wore a sequin, curve-hugging minidress while promoting Challengers, which debuted on Friday night.

Without the sequins that formed a pattern around her face, the garment would have been amazing on its own, but it gained even more individuality. Her visage was similar to the one on the Challengers poster.

The debut of Challengers was well received. The movie now has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The romantic sports drama movie has also been a big hit with viewers.

"#ChallengersMovie was soooo much fucking FUN !!!!!! All the sensuality only Luca can serve, sharp writing and an AWESOME score! Don’t walk. RUN to the theater!!!," one fan wrote on Twitter, now known as X, praising director Luca Guadagnino.

The two films that Luca is most recognised for are Bones & All and Call Me By Your Name. Timothee Chalamet, a co-star in Dune and friend of Zendaya, stars in both projects.

Another fan wrote: "Still can't get over how ELECTRIC and SEXY #ChallengersMovie is. Luca captures this world in such a lush manner and the performances from Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor (a revelation in my eyes) are extraordinary."

In this movie, Tashi, a former tennis player who is now a coach, helps her husband Art (Mike Feist), who is having a hard time winning.

In an attempt to break the streak, she coerces him into a challenging event, but things get complex when she gets involved in a romantic triangle with both her ex-boyfriend Patrick (Josh O'Connor) and his best buddy.