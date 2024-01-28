Emma Watson talks return to acting on one ‘exciting’ condition

Emma Watson hasn’t yet bid farewell to acting despite her five-year long hiatus as she explores many other professions.

The Little Women, 33, actress shared an update on the career path she is currently on in an interview with British Vogue.

Watson began exploring writing and directing during the COVID-19 pandemic and she discovered that it was “really amazing.”

“I just realised how much I loved it and that I wanted to keep doing that,” she said. “And so, I actually study now as well.”

Will Watson return to an acting job in the near future? That’s a possibility.

“I don’t see myself as having stepped away from acting,” Watson, continued. “I just see myself as wanting to expand what I do and being able to be in things that I have written or directed or produced.”

She added, “To direct something that I’d written one day, that would make me pretty excited.”

Watson made her directorial debut in 2022 with a short film that served as an ad campaign for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance.

As to when fans would see the Harry Potter alum on-screen, she said “to really be at the start of a project takes time.”

“Films can be decades in the making, finding it and writing it and putting it together. I don’t see it as a closing down. I see it as an opening up,” she surmised.