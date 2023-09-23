Emma Watson hints at career change following acting success

Emma Watson seems to be delving into new avenues, such as authoring a book or writing a screenplay, as she enrols in a part-time degree course at Oxford University.



The actress, 33, who found fame portraying the intelligent and sassy Hemione Granger in Harry Potter movie series, will be studying creative writing for the two-year course which costs around £20K (almost $24.5k), per The Sun.

“The course is for older adults and can be done on a part-time basis, which is perfect for Emma’s schedule,” a source told the outlet. “She only has to be on site for four or five days a year because she can do the rest of the course online from home.”

Moreover, the university has been told beforehand that due to her fame, Watson would be having a small security with her at the premises “looking after her whenever she has classes to go to.”

The Little Women actress was reportedly faced with a stalker recently during New York Fashion Week earlier in the month.

Chad Michael Busto allegedly attempted to bust into Watson’s dressing room and was later arrested. Busto made his way into a dressing room at the venue and yelled at nearby makeup artists and models, per the authorities.

“I want to marry Emma Watson,” he allegedly yelled, according to court documents. “Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson.”

However, it is unclear if Watson was present in the dressing room at the time.