‘Five-Star Weekend’: Jennifer Garner addresses playing mother once again

Jennifer Garner on starring in mother roles

Jennifer Garner is embracing her role as a mom, both on screen and off, with warmth and enthusiasm.

Currently working on The Five-Star Weekend, an upcoming series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel, Garner plays a food blogger navigating life in Nantucket.

And yes, she’s playing a mother again, something she happily leans into.

“It doesn't bother me in the least,” Garner says about often being cast as a mom. “Am I being typecast? If so, I’m doing it to myself because I’ve created a lot of projects where I’m the mom.”

Rather than resist it, she welcomes the opportunity to work on family-friendly stories, such as The Good Life, which she says is ideal for road trips and enjoyable for audiences of all ages.

“It feels good,” she shares, “Sometimes you need to let a little light in.”

Garner is intentional about choosing projects that families can enjoy together, a priority that seems rooted in her own close-knit family values.

“I definitely have found that it feeds me to do something that is going to be fun for our family to watch together and for kids to see,” she says.

“And it makes them happy.” She adds a heartfelt moment of relatability, admitting that like many parents, her children aren’t always wowed by her Hollywood roles.

But one project struck a chord, “I aspire to be Ty,” she jokes. “Because my kids could be less than impressed by me or my projects, but when I told them I was working with Mr. Peabody from Mr. Peabody & Sherman, they acted like I was a superstar.”

Outside of her acting work, Garner also gave fans a sweet glimpse into her personal life.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a touching photo with her mother Patricia and younger sister Susannah as they walked hand in hand through the woods.

Dressed simply and casually, the trio looked comfortable and content, embracing nature and one another’s company.

Garner captioned the post, “July, I barely knew you,” accompanied by a heart emoji, offering a warm and nostalgic window into her family’s peaceful summer moment.