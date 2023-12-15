Emma Watson explains why she’s ‘glad’ to step away from acting career

Emma Watson discusses about stepping away from limelight in a magazine interview

Emma Watson has recently explained why she’s happy with her decision to step away from acting career.



In a new interview with British Vogue, Emma, who did her last movie in 2019, revealed, “I’m just so glad that I did step away from acting because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy.”

Reflecting on the change, the Harry Potter star admitted, “I was in a career that moves very quickly, the decision to take time to do these things felt like a very big decision,” at the time.

However, the Little Women actress stated, “I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma also opened up that she was struggling from inside despite her booming career in Hollywood.

“I get a frontrow seat [with] some of the most successful, beautiful, incredible people in the world,” remarked the 33-year-old.

Emma added, “And when you have that seat it becomes very, very clear that there is just absolutely no level of success that will make you in any way happy or content if you do not like who you are or enjoy what you’re doing when no one’s watching.”

Earlier this year, The Perks of Being A Wallflower actress addressed her four-year absence from acting in an interview with Financial Times.

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Emma shared she might return to acting at some point in the future.