Liam Neeson gushes over first meeting with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson praises Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson is clearly smitten with his Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson. The seasoned actor opened up about their growing connection during a SiriusXM Town Hall event in New York City, where he spoke fondly of their first meeting.

“Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking: ‘Wow, she is gorgeous’ but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her,” Neeson shared, describing the moment he met Anderson.

What seems to have drawn Neeson in wasn’t just Anderson’s looks, but her playful and down-to-earth energy.

“I don’t want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know, and we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific,” he said.

The ease and lighthearted connection they found on set seem to have laid the foundation for something deeper.

Anderson, for her part, admitted to feeling nervous before meeting Neeson.

“You’re always nervous the first day on the set,” she explained. Wanting to make a warm impression, she brought him homemade treats, sourdough bread, cookies, and muffins.

“It kept me busy. Kept me outta trouble… It’s a very special [muffin] recipe. It’s very good for you. Let’s just say that,” she added with a smile.

Neeson was clearly impressed. He described her sourdough as “phenomenal” and praised her muffins for being not only tasty but also healthy, saying they had “a lot of bran.”

Those small but thoughtful gestures seemed to charm him even more.

Their on-set friendship has reportedly blossomed into a budding romance. While PEOPLE reported that things are still “in the early stages,” a source told Page Six that the two stars are “figuring things out” as they continue to grow closer.