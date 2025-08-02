Sydney Sweeney's emotional breakdown over online trolling resurfaces

Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines again with the resurfacing of an emotional Instagram Live video from 2022.

In the video, Sweeney breaks down in tears while discussing the harsh online criticism she faced.

The video's return has reignited conversations about the relentless scrutiny celebrities face online.

The Euphoria star revealed in a Cosmopolitan interview that she was filming a lingerie shoot while on her period, tried to delay her cycle, and ended up dizzy and nauseous. Hours later, vicious online comments led to her emotional breakdown.

"The internet rarely forgives, and the emotional toll of online hate lingers far longer than a viral moment," Sweeney's experience serves as a painful reminder.

Despite the online hate, Sweeney has continued to thrive in her career. She's not only a talented actress but also a passionate producer. In an interview with Nylon, Sweeney shared her love for producing, saying, "I love being able to problem solve, and there's a lot of problem solving in producing. I love being able to build an entire world instead of just a character, and it's juggling multiple things all at the same time."

She also expressed her desire to continue making art, whether it's in front of the camera or behind it. "That's what's so cool about this industry, about acting and making art is that you can do anything. I want to try everything because that's what is so fun about it."

Sweeney's producing credits include the 2024 mystery movie Immaculate, directed by Michael Mohan. She also starred in and executive-produced the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which grossed over $220 million globally.

Her upcoming projects include Echo Valley with Julianne Moore and Eden directed by Ron Howard.