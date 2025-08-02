Country music legend Jeannie Seely passes away at 85

Jeannie Seely, the Grammy-winning country music icon known for her powerful vocals and trailblazing career, has passed away at the age of 85.

Seely died peacefully on August 1, 2025, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, due to complications from an intestinal infection.

Seely's music career spanned over seven decades, with hits like Don't Touch Me, A Wanderin' Man, and Wish I Didn't Have to Miss You (her duet with Jack Greene).

She was known as Miss Country Soul for her soul-inspired vocals and was a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, where she made an impressive 5,397 appearances, more than any other artist in the institution's 100-year history.

Born on July 6, 1940, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Seely grew up on a farm and developed a passion for country music at a young age. She began performing on local radio shows and TV stations, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue a music career.

Seely worked as a secretary at Liberty and Imperial Records, wrote songs for Four Star Music, and became a regular performer on the TV series Hollywood Jamboree.

Seely's contributions to country music were recognized with numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance - Female for Don't Touch Me.

She was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1967 and received the Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award from SOURCE in 2024.

The Grand Ole Opry will dedicate its Saturday night show to Seely's memory. Seely is survived by friends, family, and her beloved cat, Corrie.

A memorial service will be announced in the coming days.