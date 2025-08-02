Tom Holland addresses playing James Bond ‘007’ rumours

Tom Holland on playing James Bond

Tom Holland may be best known for swinging across the big screen as Spider-Man, but he’s also becoming one of the most talked-about names in the race to become the next James Bond.

With growing buzz around who will fill Daniel Craig’s shoes, Holland’s name continues to pop up, especially as Amazon reportedly leans toward casting a younger 007.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Amy Pascal, a frequent collaborator of Holland on the Spider-Man films, is now co-producing the upcoming Bond movie.

Asked recently by Gordon Ramsay on his YouTube series Scrambled about the speculation, Holland responded with measured optimism.

“Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day.”

Ramsay pushed a bit further, asking if he’d like to play Bond, and Holland’s reply reflected the sentiment of many rising British stars.

“Dude, I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry,” he said. “I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive you know, I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

Beyond the Bond buzz, Holland also opened up about something far more personal, how he handles the intense pressure of his high-profile career.

While whipping up a dish alongside Ramsay, the Uncharted actor revealed a life-changing piece of advice he received early on.

“The best advice I ever got was from a director I worked with as a kid,” he shared.

Holland recounted how the director asked him to describe the feeling of standing in line for a roller coaster.

“And I said, ‘Oh, that’s excitement.’” When asked to describe the feeling of stepping on stage, he called it nerve-wracking.

But the director pressed further and asked him to describe the actual physical feeling of both experiences. “And it’s like, ‘Oh, they’re the same,’” Holland explained.

This insight reshaped how he navigates fame. “I’ve spent my entire life kind of brainwashing myself,” he added, “believing that when I’m nervous, I’m just really excited.”