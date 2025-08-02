Rihanna to announce new concert dates amid third pregnancy

Rihanna is finally making it up to fans who were left disappointed after she cancelled a much-anticipated series of shows in London earlier this year.

The global superstar, currently expecting her third child with husband A$AP Rocky, is reportedly feeling confident about returning to the stage during her pregnancy, rearranging the shows that were initially scheduled for summer 2025.

"Rihanna and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year," a source told The Sun. "The dates will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of [her last album] Anti, and fans can expect to hear her new music too."

The rescheduled tour is now expected to take place in 2026 and would mark the Don’t Stop the Music songstress' first UK performances since 2016.

"Rihanna might be pregnant with her third baby but she is the ultimate working mum and has the support of her partner ASAP Rocky," the insider raved over the Fenty mogul who shared two sons RZA and Riot with the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

For the unversed, the Diamonds hitmaker was previously rumoured to be planning a six-concert residency at West Ham’s London Stadium this July as part of her long-awaited return to music.

However, reports later emerged that Rihanna, 37, quietly pulled out of the deal just before the shows were due to be officially announced.