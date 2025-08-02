Stevie Nicks postpones tour to recover from ‘fractured shoulder’

Stevie Nicks postpones tour

Stevie Nicks is taking a necessary break from touring after suffering a fractured shoulder.

The 77-year-old music legend announced on Friday, August 1, that several of her scheduled concerts in August and September are being postponed to allow her time to recover.

In a statement shared on her official Instagram, the message explained, “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled.”

Fans holding tickets for those performances won’t need to worry, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates once they’re announced.

The update also noted that “October dates will be unaffected,” confirming her tour will resume on Wednesday, October 1, with a show in Portland, Oregon.

Stops that are impacted by this sudden pause include major cities such as Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, and Tampa.

For any further updates or changes, ticketholders are encouraged to check with their original point of purchase and check Stevie’s official channels regularly for the list of rescheduled performances.

Source: Instagram

Despite the disappointment, Nicks expressed gratitude and care for her audience, with the statement concluding, “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience.”

Loyal fans quickly flooded the comment section with kind messages and well wishes. “Sending healing energy your way for a fast strong recovery,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Get well soon queen.”

The Fleetwood Mac icon is known for her powerful performances and deep connection with fans, and her recovery period is being met with nothing but patience and love from her community.

With the October dates still on, fans remain hopeful and supportive as she focuses on healing.

For now, Stevie Nicks is stepping back, resting up, and preparing to return with the same magic that has defined her decades-long career.