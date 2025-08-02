Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan’s bond gets stronger after 'Freaky Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis had been a mother figure to Lindsay Lohan for most of her life.

The actresses first came together in the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday where Lindsay played Anna Coleman who swapped lives with her mom Tess Coleman played by Curtis.

That on‑screen partnership turned into a lasting bond that Lindsay described as a true friendship which she said was hard to find in Hollywood.

The two recently reunited for Disney’s sequel Freakier Friday yet Lindsay said their friendship had stayed strong for more than twenty years.

Speaking to Italian magazine IO Donna she shared “We are great friends. She’s always been a mother figure even off set. We laugh a lot together. She called me when I was pregnant and from there we started talking about the sequel."

Lindsay, 39, has a two year old son named Luai with her husband Bader Shammas who works in finance. However, she explained that becoming a mother changed her life and helped her return to the role of Anna as a grown woman with a family of her own.

“Motherhood opened up a new world for me full of emotions and responsibilities” Lindsay said. “It allowed me to portray Anna Coleman in a deeper and more empathetic light. She’s a woman trying to do everything to the best of her ability like millions of other women torn between home and work.”

Lindsay decided not to bring Luai to the set because she wanted a clear line between her work and home life. “I try to keep family and work separate” she said.

Even after the struggles she faced while growing up in the public eye including rehab stays and legal issues, Lindsay said that she would not stop her son if he chose to become an actor one day.