Gary Busey pleads guilty after disturbing assault accusation

Gary Busey admitted in court that he groped a woman at a horror film convention in New Jersey

The 81 year old actor pleaded guilty to criminal sexual misconduct during a virtual court hearing on Thursday July 31.

He told the court that he touched the woman inappropriately while posing for photos with fans.

The incident took place at Monster Mania Con in August 2022. Several women told the police that Busey groped them during the event.

And after the reports were filed, he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree one count of attempting criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one count of harassment.

Prosecutors said that they would drop the other charges as part of a plea deal. However, Busey could now face one to five years of probation along with fines. He also agreed that he would not contact the victim.

Judge Gwendolyn Blue scolded Busey during the court appearance for drinking from a soda can while the hearing was taking place.

The actor appeared distracted throughout the session. His sentencing will take place on September 18.

Previously Busey denied the claims. In 2022 he told TMZ “None of that happened. There were a partner a camera lady and me and two girls. It took less than 10 seconds and then they left. Then they made up this story that I assaulted them sexually but I did not.”

This was not the first time the actor faced serious trouble with the law. In 1995 he was charged with drug offences after he nearly died from a cocaine overdose.

Gary Busey also been arrested for spousal abuse in the past and in 2011 a female employee accused him of sexual assault while he was on Celebrity Apprentice.