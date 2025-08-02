Jelly Roll gets injured ahead of WWE match

Jelly Roll sustained an injury during his challenging training ahead of the WWE SummerSlam matches.

The Country music singer revealed that he injured one of his fingers during the very first week of training.

"I broke my pinky week one of training by accident…it’s a constant collision," the Wild Ones singer shared during a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up.

Joined by his tag team partner, WWE superstar Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, referred to Orton, saying, "Look at this mountain of a man. I walked in and I looked small compared to the guy I’m wrestling."

"Well, that’s because you lost 200 freakin’ pounds," Orton replied, noting the Save Me singer’s highly -publicised, successful journey toward getting healthier.

"Yeah, baby!" the Son of a Sinner hitmaker exclaimed with his signature enthusiasm.

It is pertinent to note that for the past few months Jelly Roll has been training to gear up for the WWE SummerSlam.

He is set for a tag-team match at SummerSlam with WWE star Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul this weekend.

Earlier Jelly Roll appeared at WrestleMania 41 in April, and more recently, he got involved in the action in order to help save Orton from attacks by McIntyre and Paul.