Marilyn Manson pens emotional message after Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral

Marilyn Manson pens emotional tribute after Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral

Marilyn Manson, lead singer and the only original member remaining of the same-titled band founded in 1989, remembered rock legend Ozzy Osbourne after attending his last rites.

A day after the Black Sabbath frontman was laid to rest, the Sweet Dreams singer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 31, to pen a touching note.

"Today we laid to rest a beloved friend," Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, began the heartfelt tribute. "I am eternally grateful that you let me into your life Ozzy."

The Beautiful People vocalist added, "Your inspiration and love will always be with me."

"Thank you Sharon and family for a reverent. Beautiful ceremony. Your legacy lives on," the American rock musician concluded.

Manson, 56, was one of the hundreds of attendees from Ozzy’s funeral who bid their final goodbyes to the iconic singer following his death on July 22 at the age of 76.

Thousands of people lined the city centre streets of Birmingham on Wednesday, July 30, to say goodbye to the heavy metal rock legend.

Reportedly, the hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin first passed the star's childhood home in Lodge Road in Aston on its route into Birmingham city centre.