Marc Maron recalls how Taylor Swift song helped in overcoming major fear

Marc Maron, the American comedian and podcaster, gave details on how Taylor Swift's music helped him in overcoming his fears regarding death.

During his highly anticipated new HBO stand-up comedy special, Maron joked that he's "not afraid to die anymore," if a very specific Taylor Swift song is being played.

The 61-year-old comedian went on to share details of the time he was grieving through loss of his partner, Lynn Shelton.

He said that during his mourning period he decided to take part in hike, and while was doing hiking, he began to wonder "'Why is Taylor Swift so popular?' And then part of my brain's like, 'Well, why don’t you just listen to some?'"

His interest in Swift's stardom led him to download Midnights, which he noted "was the album at the time." Maron recalled heading out on a hike and listening to Bigger Than the Whole Sky from the album.

Sharing his experience of listening to the heartbreaking song for the first time, he said, "And then about halfway up the mountain, this song comes on."

Maron then began playing the opening verse, to which Swift sings, "No words appear before me in the aftermath."

Recalling the moment, he detailed crying "audibly".

"I’m hiking up the hill and I’m sobbing out loud, but I just put it on repeat because I want to feel the feels."

He continued, "I’m just hiking up and I’m like, 'Oh God, this is terrible.' And then I bend down and I’m like, oh no, and then I go up and I’m like, 'Oh f--k!' I just, I go down. I just black out."

When Maron came back from passing out, the first thing he heard was Swift singing the track’s signature opening chorus line. Which he said made him realise, "I'm not afraid to die anymore because it’s just nothing. I don’t think, I’m not afraid to die anymore as long as it happens quickly and I have time to put that song on."

Maron's Panicked comes on the heels of him announcing the end of his WTF with Marc Maron Podcast after 16 years. The final episode of the long-standing podcast will release later this fall.