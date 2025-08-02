Jimmy Kimmel backs Stephen Colbert with Emmy billboard

Jimmy Kimmel is throwing his weight behind Stephen Colbert, urging Emmy voters to support his colleague's show despite its impending cancellation.

A billboard has gone up in Los Angeles featuring Kimmel's photo alongside his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Talk Series, with a bold message: "I'm voting Stephen".

This public display of support comes after CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be ending next year, citing financial reasons.

Kimmel wasn't shy about expressing his feelings towards the network's decision, posting on Instagram: "Love you Stephen. F*ck you and all your Sheldons CBS".

Other late-night hosts have also rallied around Colbert, including Jon Stewart, who said: "If you're trying to figure out why Stephen's show is ending, I don't think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives... This is not the moment to give in".

The cancellation of The Late Show marks a significant shift in the late-night TV landscape, leaving the future of other shows uncertain.

Colbert's program has been a staple of CBS's lineup since 2015, and its ending will undoubtedly be felt. With Emmy voting underway, Kimmel's endorsement could make a difference in the outcome