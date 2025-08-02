Stevie Nicks postpones tour dates due to fractured shoulder

Stevie Nicks has announced that she's postponing her upcoming tour dates in August and September due to a fractured shoulder that requires recovery time.

The iconic singer shared the news on Instagram, stating, "Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected."

The impacted dates have been rescheduled to late October, November, and December, with the new tour schedule starting on October 1 in Portland, Oregon. Cities affected include:

- Brooklyn, NY: November 19 at Barclays Center (originally August 8)

- Boston, MA: November 24 at TD Garden (originally August 12)

- Toronto, ON: November 15 at Scotiabank Arena (originally August 15)

- Detroit, MI: October 28 at Little Caesars Arena (originally September 7)

- Tampa, FL: December 7 at Amalie Arena (originally August 30)

Despite the setback, Nicks is expected to return to the stage soon, with her October dates proceeding as planned.

She's also working on a new album, which she describes as her "ghost record," featuring autobiographical and deeply personal songs.

Additionally, Nicks and her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham are reissuing their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks on September 19.