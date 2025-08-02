Drake invites backlash after sharing 'unwanted' personal details

Drake reveals intimate details about son during live show

Kendrick Lamar’s nemesis, Drake has once again stirred up controversy with a recent revelation that has fans divided.

Earlier this week the Rich Baby Daddy singer took the stage in Amsterdam. In one video captured by fans the Canadian rapper could bee seen sharing that the capital city holds a special place in his heart because it is where he and his baby mama "conceived" their son Adonis.

"I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived," the 38-year-old singer and actor admitted in front of the jam-packed venue on Wednesday, July 30. "So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart."

While some concertgoers and fans online found the moment heartfelt, others felt there’s absolutely no need to enlighten with this personal detail.

One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I didn’t need this story."

Another chimed in saying, "Lmaoo why did he tell them that [crying emoji] he be way too open about his personal life."

"Drake freaky for telling us this," a third weighed in.

Some commenters went further, calling out Drake’s previously reported reluctance about fatherhood.

"Lol yet he wanted her to abort it. He didn't want a kid," one user alleged. Another sarcastically added, "Didn’t you make your son take a DNA test?"

However, not everyone was critical. One fan defended the U My Everything singer, saying, "Whether he wanted her to keep the baby or not, the important thing is he is present in his life."

Drake shares his seven-year-old son Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

Despite the rocky beginnings of their co-parenting journey, the Family Matters rapper now shares a strong father-son bond with him and often share Adonis’ candid adorable moments on his social media account.