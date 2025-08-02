Machine Gun Kelly turned down ‘Sinners’ audition, and for thoughtful reason

Machine Gun Kelly said no to 'Sinners', here is why

Machine Gun Kelly recently shared that he turned down an audition for Ryan Coogler’s hit vampire movie Sinners because it required him to say the N-word, something he refused to do.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the rapper and actor explained that he was offered the role of “the second vampire,” a character known for a violent scene involving a family, but backed out after reading the script.

“In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it,” Kelly stated clearly, pointing to a moral boundary he wasn’t willing to cross.

His decision earned respect on the show, with co-host Darius Butler giving him a fist bump in support of the stance.

The role in question is believed to be that of Bert, a former KKK member turned vampire, who was eventually played by Peter Dreimanis in the film.

Sinners featured a high-profile cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Miles Caton, and has drawn praise for its bold storytelling and genre-blending narrative.

Kelly admitted he still has strong ambitions to build a career in film, though he hasn’t landed the roles he’s hoped for just yet.

“I have a lot of aspirations to be in movies, it just hasn’t panned out that way,” he said. “I’m on universal timing… It’ll align. The angels will put something in the works.”

Despite having missed out on several opportunities, he remains optimistic.

“There’s been plenty of movies that come out that I was like, ah, I was supposed to be in that, or I did auditions for that,” he added, showing that his passion for acting hasn’t dimmed.

As for his goals, he put it simply, “I’d like to be in cinema while I still look young.”

Kelly’s decision not only reflects a personal boundary but highlights a growing awareness among public figures about the weight of language in art and storytelling.