Dolly Parton leads tributes after 'dearest friend' Jeannie Seely’s death

Tributes started to pour in after the death of music legend Jeannie Seely, with Dolly Parton leading the way.

Grammy-winning icon, known for her powerful vocals breathed her last on August 1, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, at the age of 85.

Shortly after Seely's death was confirmed, the Jolene hitmaker took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her late "dearest friend."

Captioned with only a red heart emoji, the heartfelt tribute read, "I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville. She was one of my dearest friends."

"I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor," Parton, 79, gushed over Seely. "We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed."

Although the official cause of her death has not yet been confirmed, the late icon is reported to have passed away due to complications from an intestinal infection.

Known as Miss Country Soul, Seely released several hits throughout her music career spanning over seven decades.

She is famous for her tracks including, A Wanderin' Man, Don't Touch Me, and Wish I Didn't Have to Miss You (her duet with Jack Greene).