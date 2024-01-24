King Charles advised for prolonged bedrest ahead of surgery

King Charles will be taking time to rest at home

King Charles will reportedly be taking longer than anticipated to heal from his upcoming procedure for an enlarged prostate after it emerged that the monarch will be placed on bed rest.

According to Professor Damien Bolton, who is the Vice President of the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand, the procedure will not be deeply invasive but will still require the King to rest up in order to ensure full recovery.

"These procedures are usually minimally invasive and performed without any skin incisions, and an estimated 25,000 are performed each year," he told Hello!.

As per the monarch’s medical staff, he will be staying in the hospital for up to two nights and then spend 10 to 14 days at home.

While he will not be back in the public eye, the monarch may take on some admin work from his own home.

Speaking on King Charles’ medical condition, Professor Bolton explained that the monarch experienced difficulty in relieving himself which can be alarming as it may result in infections and even prostate cancer.

"A sudden and urgent need to urinate, straining or slow flow while urinating, or getting up multiple times in the night to urinate," he said.