King Charles reacts to abdication rumours amid health worries

King Charles sends big message to loved ones amid health worries

King Charles, who appeared behind the wheel in Sandringham ahead of his prostate surgery, seemingly sent a message to the world that he's fit and still on the driving seat to run the monarchy amid speculations about his reign.

The 75-year-old appeared for the first time on Monday since the palace made a sad announcement of his medical procedure, driving on public roads in Sandringham days before going under the knife.

The monarch, looked somber and his face expression was explaining his heart's story amid royal health woes. He appeared to tell his worried fans that he's not going to lose anything. He's in good spirit.

Th picture of the King described his confidence and strength amid difficult time on the Firm. he looked little bit anxious due to his beloved daughter-in-law Kate's surgery.

King Charles's outing comes amid speculations that Prince William is set to take the reign due to the King's health and advanced age.

However, the king does not seem to abdicate to William any time soon as he appeared in high spirit while driving his car.