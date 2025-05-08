Brooklyn vs Beckham family rift: Real culprit revealed

Brooklyn, Beckhams far from each other due to THIS person

Brooklyn vs Beckhams tension has turned into a full-blown rift that got extensive media coverage following David Beckham's 50th birthday.

The oldest child along with his wife, Nicola Peltz were notably absent from the lavish birthday celebrations of the patriarch's milestone birthday.

Speculations about the possible reason behind the feud spread around with the Transformers actress being blamed for the ongoing issues.

However, it has been reported that this is a case of mother-in-law vs daughter-in-law conflict.

Source spilled the beans to Us Weekly that 'bad blood' is there between the two ladies, and its origin goes way back to the time when his son was not married to her.

The insider further revealed that things never got 'smoothed over'.

The 'tension' which 'is still there' is affecting Superdry's first sustainability ambassador.

The English model 'is having a hard time'; the 26-year-old wants a bit of understanding from his family.

He has distanced himself from them which is evident by his no-show at the Inter Miami CF co-owner's special day.

The source also reported that Brooklyn is on Nicola's side totally and this has not sit well with his parents.

He supports Nicola, and she always defends him; this has caused even more tension in the family.